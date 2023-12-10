Paw Patrol - S1 Ep. 4

Episodes
S1 Ep. 5 - Pup Pup Goose / Pup Pup And Away
Marshal gets a new BFF when a gosling he names Fuzzy takes a liking to him. When Mayor Goodway accidentally takes off in a hot air balloon, Ryder and the Paw Patrol must save her and win the race!
S1 Ep. 1 - Pups Make A Splash / Pups Fall Festival
Cap'n Turbot's boat runs aground, so Ryder, Zuma, Skye and Rocky must team up to save it before it sinks! Winter is coming and The PAW Patrol must pick all Farmer Yumi's fruit before a snowstorm hits!
S1 Ep. 4 - Pup Pup Boogie / Pups In A Fog
The Paw Patrol must repair the train tracks after a wreck, so a train carrying the latest version of Pup Pup Boogie can get through. Next, the PAW Patrol battle the clock to fix the lighthouse.
S1 Ep. 3 - Pups And The Kitty-Tastrophe / Pups Save A Train
Ryder and the PAW Patrol set out to rescue a lost kitty who is heading out to sea on a toy boat. After an avalanche, Rubble uses his bulldozer to clear a railroad track to free Katie and Cali's train!