Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S1 Ep. 4
G | Kids

The Paw Patrol must repair the train tracks after a wreck, so a train carrying the latest version of Pup Pup Boogie can get through. Next, the PAW Patrol battle the clock to fix the lighthouse.

Episodes
WinKids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder

Win With PAW Patrol

Calling all kids! You could win 1 of 10 PAW Patrol Rocky's Reuse it Trucks

image-placeholder
23 mins

S1 Ep. 4 - Pup Pup Boogie / Pups In A Fog

The Paw Patrol must repair the train tracks after a wreck, so a train carrying the latest version of Pup Pup Boogie can get through. Next, the PAW Patrol battle the clock to fix the lighthouse.

image-placeholder
23 mins

S1 Ep. 3 - Pups And The Kitty-Tastrophe / Pups Save A Train

Ryder and the PAW Patrol set out to rescue a lost kitty who is heading out to sea on a toy boat. After an avalanche, Rubble uses his bulldozer to clear a railroad track to free Katie and Cali's train!

image-placeholder
23 mins

S1 Ep. 2 - Pups Save The Sea Turtles / Pups And The Very Big Baby

Ryder, Chase, and Rubble hatch a plan to help sea turtle hatchlings safely cross the road to get to the beach! Later, there's a beached baby whale in Adventure Bay!

image-placeholder
23 mins

S1 Ep. 1 - Pups Make A Splash / Pups Fall Festival

Cap'n Turbot's boat runs aground, so Ryder, Zuma, Skye and Rocky must team up to save it before it sinks! Winter is coming and The PAW Patrol must pick all Farmer Yumi's fruit before a snowstorm hits!

Season 1