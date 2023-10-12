Paw Patrol - S1 Ep. 3

Episodes
S1 Ep. 5 - Pup Pup Goose / Pup Pup And Away
Marshal gets a new BFF when a gosling he names Fuzzy takes a liking to him. When Mayor Goodway accidentally takes off in a hot air balloon, Ryder and the Paw Patrol must save her and win the race!
S1 Ep. 4 - Pup Pup Boogie / Pups In A Fog
The Paw Patrol must repair the train tracks after a wreck, so a train carrying the latest version of Pup Pup Boogie can get through. Next, the PAW Patrol battle the clock to fix the lighthouse.
S1 Ep. 3 - Pups And The Kitty-Tastrophe / Pups Save A Train
Ryder and the PAW Patrol set out to rescue a lost kitty who is heading out to sea on a toy boat. After an avalanche, Rubble uses his bulldozer to clear a railroad track to free Katie and Cali's train!
S1 Ep. 2 - Pups Save The Sea Turtles / Pups And The Very Big Baby
Ryder, Chase, and Rubble hatch a plan to help sea turtle hatchlings safely cross the road to get to the beach! Later, there's a beached baby whale in Adventure Bay!