Paw Patrol - S1 Ep. 3

Episodes
S1 Ep. 3 - Pups And The Kitty-Tastrophe / Pups Save A Train
Ryder and the PAW Patrol set out to rescue a lost kitty who is heading out to sea on a toy boat. After an avalanche, Rubble uses his bulldozer to clear a railroad track to free Katie and Cali's train!
S1 Ep. 2 - Pups Save The Sea Turtles / Pups And The Very Big Baby
Ryder, Chase, and Rubble hatch a plan to help sea turtle hatchlings safely cross the road to get to the beach! Later, there's a beached baby whale in Adventure Bay!