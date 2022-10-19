Paw Patrol - S1 Ep. 25

Episodes
S1 Ep. 26 - Pups And The Pirate Treasure
Cap'n Turbot accidentally stumbles into a secret cavern that was once the infamous Pirate Captain Blackfur's hideout. When the PAW Patrol rescues him, they find an incomplete treasure map.
S1 Ep. 25 - Pups Great Race / Pups Take The Cake
It's Race Day and the pups are about to race across the town to see who is the fastest. Later, Mr. Porter enters a cake competition and needs Ryder and the pups to help him.
S1 Ep. 24 - Pups And The Lighthouse Boogie / Pups Save Ryder
Mayor Goodway and Alex row out into the bay to get a look at a baby whale but a storm blows the rowboat towards the sea. Next, Ryder and a goat named Garbie are trapped on a ledge at Big View Trail.
S1 Ep. 23 - Pups And The Beanstalk / Pups Save The Turbots
Rubble has a wondrous "Jack and the Beanstalk" dream. When Cap'n Turbot needs to get a picture of the rare blue-footed booby bird, his French cousin Francois decides to help.
S1 Ep. 22 - Pups Save The Camping Trip / Pups And The Trouble With Turtles
Skye and Rocky go on their first camping trip, but when Chickaletta gets caught in a crevice, they have to call in the PAW Patrol. Later, The Lookout is invaded by a group of cute freshwater turtles.
S1 Ep. 21 - Pups To The Bat / Pups Save A Toof
A baby Bat decides to take a nap hanging from the Town Hall's bell and Mayor Goodway can't ring it. Chase finds he has a loose tooth, but is terrified of going to the dentist to have it examined.