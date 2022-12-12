Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S1 Ep. 24
G | Kids

Expires: in 14 days

Mayor Goodway and Alex row out into the bay to get a look at a baby whale but a storm blows the rowboat towards the sea. Next, Ryder and a goat named Garbie are trapped on a ledge at Big View Trail.

image-placeholder23 mins

S1 Ep. 25 - Pups Great Race / Pups Take The Cake

It's Race Day and the pups are about to race across the town to see who is the fastest. Later, Mr. Porter enters a cake competition and needs Ryder and the pups to help him.

image-placeholder23 mins

S1 Ep. 24 - Pups And The Lighthouse Boogie / Pups Save Ryder

image-placeholder23 mins

S1 Ep. 23 - Pups And The Beanstalk / Pups Save The Turbots

Rubble has a wondrous "Jack and the Beanstalk" dream. When Cap'n Turbot needs to get a picture of the rare blue-footed booby bird, his French cousin Francois decides to help.

image-placeholder23 mins

S1 Ep. 22 - Pups Save The Camping Trip / Pups And The Trouble With Turtles

Skye and Rocky go on their first camping trip, but when Chickaletta gets caught in a crevice, they have to call in the PAW Patrol. Later, The Lookout is invaded by a group of cute freshwater turtles.

image-placeholder23 mins

S1 Ep. 21 - Pups To The Bat / Pups Save A Toof

A baby Bat decides to take a nap hanging from the Town Hall's bell and Mayor Goodway can't ring it. Chase finds he has a loose tooth, but is terrified of going to the dentist to have it examined.

image-placeholder23 mins

S1 Ep. 20 - Pups Go All Monkey / Pups Save A Hoot

When Mandy the monkey escapes from her cage on the train, Ryder and the PAW Patrol are led on a wild chase! Chase befriends a baby owl and helps rescue its mother who is trapped during a bad storm.

image-placeholder23 mins

S1 Ep. 19 - Pups Save A Super Pup / Pups Save Ryder's Robot

Rubble gets into trouble while pretending to be his favourite super hero, Apollo the Super Pup. The Paw Patrol have to save Rubble! Also, Ryder's new robotic pup malfunctions after its antenna breaks.

Season 1