Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S1 Ep. 22
G | Kids

Skye and Rocky go on their first camping trip, but when Chickaletta gets caught in a crevice, they have to call in the PAW Patrol. Later, The Lookout is invaded by a group of cute freshwater turtles.

23 mins

S1 Ep. 23 - Pups And The Beanstalk / Pups Save The Turbots

Rubble has a wondrous "Jack and the Beanstalk" dream. When Cap'n Turbot needs to get a picture of the rare blue-footed booby bird, his French cousin Francois decides to help.

23 mins

S1 Ep. 22 - Pups Save The Camping Trip / Pups And The Trouble With Turtles

23 mins

S1 Ep. 21 - Pups To The Bat / Pups Save A Toof

A baby Bat decides to take a nap hanging from the Town Hall's bell and Mayor Goodway can't ring it. Chase finds he has a loose tooth, but is terrified of going to the dentist to have it examined.

23 mins

S1 Ep. 20 - Pups Go All Monkey / Pups Save A Hoot

When Mandy the monkey escapes from her cage on the train, Ryder and the PAW Patrol are led on a wild chase! Chase befriends a baby owl and helps rescue its mother who is trapped during a bad storm.

23 mins

S1 Ep. 19 - Pups Save A Super Pup / Pups Save Ryder's Robot

Rubble gets into trouble while pretending to be his favourite super hero, Apollo the Super Pup. The Paw Patrol have to save Rubble! Also, Ryder's new robotic pup malfunctions after its antenna breaks.

23 mins

S1 Ep. 18 - Pups Save The Easter Egg Hunt

It's Adventure Bay's annual Easter Egg hunt and the pups are helping Mayor Goodway with the egg decorating. The hunt for a very special egg leads Ryder and the Paw Patrol on an exciting adventure!

23 mins

S1 Ep. 17 - Pups Save A Pool Day / Circus Pup-Formers

It's a hot day, so the pups head for the water park - but the pool is empty! Next, when the animals don't show up in time for the Circus to start, the pups step in to help.

23 mins

S1 Ep. 16 - Pups Save A School Day / Pups Turn On The Lights

The Paw Patrol need to help Alex find his back pack that has gone mssing on the first day of school! Chase's surprise birthday party is delayed after a windstorm results in a blackout across town.

Season 1