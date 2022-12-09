Paw Patrol - S1 Ep. 22

Episodes
S1 Ep. 23 - Pups And The Beanstalk / Pups Save The Turbots
Rubble has a wondrous "Jack and the Beanstalk" dream. When Cap'n Turbot needs to get a picture of the rare blue-footed booby bird, his French cousin Francois decides to help.
S1 Ep. 22 - Pups Save The Camping Trip / Pups And The Trouble With Turtles
Skye and Rocky go on their first camping trip, but when Chickaletta gets caught in a crevice, they have to call in the PAW Patrol. Later, The Lookout is invaded by a group of cute freshwater turtles.
S1 Ep. 21 - Pups To The Bat / Pups Save A Toof
A baby Bat decides to take a nap hanging from the Town Hall's bell and Mayor Goodway can't ring it. Chase finds he has a loose tooth, but is terrified of going to the dentist to have it examined.
S1 Ep. 20 - Pups Go All Monkey / Pups Save A Hoot
When Mandy the monkey escapes from her cage on the train, Ryder and the PAW Patrol are led on a wild chase! Chase befriends a baby owl and helps rescue its mother who is trapped during a bad storm.
S1 Ep. 19 - Pups Save A Super Pup / Pups Save Ryder's Robot
Rubble gets into trouble while pretending to be his favourite super hero, Apollo the Super Pup. The Paw Patrol have to save Rubble! Also, Ryder's new robotic pup malfunctions after its antenna breaks.
S1 Ep. 18 - Pups Save The Easter Egg Hunt
It's Adventure Bay's annual Easter Egg hunt and the pups are helping Mayor Goodway with the egg decorating. The hunt for a very special egg leads Ryder and the Paw Patrol on an exciting adventure!