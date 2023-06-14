Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S1 Ep. 20
G | Kids

When Mandy the monkey escapes from her cage on the train, Ryder and the PAW Patrol are led on a wild chase! Chase befriends a baby owl and helps rescue its mother who is trapped during a bad storm.

Episodes
WinKids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder

Win With PAW Patrol

Calling all kids! You could win 1 of 10 PAW Patrol Rocky's Reuse it Trucks

image-placeholder
23 mins

S1 Ep. 20 - Pups Go All Monkey / Pups Save A Hoot

When Mandy the monkey escapes from her cage on the train, Ryder and the PAW Patrol are led on a wild chase! Chase befriends a baby owl and helps rescue its mother who is trapped during a bad storm.

image-placeholder
23 mins

S1 Ep. 19 - Pups Save A Super Pup / Pups Save Ryder's Robot

Rubble gets into trouble while pretending to be his favourite super hero, Apollo the Super Pup. The Paw Patrol have to save Rubble! Also, Ryder's new robotic pup malfunctions after its antenna breaks.

image-placeholder
23 mins

S1 Ep. 18 - Pups Save The Easter Egg Hunt

It's Adventure Bay's annual Easter Egg hunt and the pups are helping Mayor Goodway with the egg decorating. The hunt for a very special egg leads Ryder and the Paw Patrol on an exciting adventure!

image-placeholder
23 mins

S1 Ep. 17 - Pups Save A Pool Day / Circus Pup-Formers

It's a hot day, so the pups head for the water park - but the pool is empty! Next, when the animals don't show up in time for the Circus to start, the pups step in to help.

image-placeholder
23 mins

S1 Ep. 16 - Pups Save A School Day / Pups Turn On The Lights

The Paw Patrol need to help Alex find his back pack that has gone mssing on the first day of school! Chase's surprise birthday party is delayed after a windstorm results in a blackout across town.

image-placeholder
23 mins

S1 Ep. 15 - Pups Save A Hoedown / Pups Save Alex

Farmer Al's herd of cows escape from their train car during Adventure Bay's Western Town Hoedown. When Alex decides he wants to be a member of the PAW Patrol, the pups let him come along for the ride.

image-placeholder
23 mins

S1 Ep. 14 - Pups Save A Bay / Pups Save A Goodway

Cap'n Turbot and the pups work to clean up an oil spill that has covered a young whale in Adventure Bay. Then, a statue of Mayor Goodway's great-great-grandfather accidentally falls to the sea floor.

Season 1