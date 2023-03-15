Paw Patrol - S1 Ep. 2

Episodes
S1 Ep. 3 - Pups And The Kitty-Tastrophe / Pups Save A Train
Ryder and the PAW Patrol set out to rescue a lost kitty who is heading out to sea on a toy boat. After an avalanche, Rubble uses his bulldozer to clear a railroad track to free Katie and Cali's train!
S1 Ep. 2 - Pups Save The Sea Turtles / Pups And The Very Big Baby
Ryder, Chase, and Rubble hatch a plan to help sea turtle hatchlings safely cross the road to get to the beach! Later, there's a beached baby whale in Adventure Bay!
S1 Ep. 1 - Pups Make A Splash / Pups Fall Festival
Cap'n Turbot's boat runs aground, so Ryder, Zuma, Skye and Rocky must team up to save it before it sinks! Winter is coming and The PAW Patrol must pick all Farmer Yumi's fruit before a snowstorm hits!
S1 Ep. 26 - Pups And The Pirate Treasure
Cap'n Turbot accidentally stumbles into a secret cavern that was once the infamous Pirate Captain Blackfur's hideout. When the PAW Patrol rescues him, they find an incomplete treasure map.
S1 Ep. 25 - Pups Great Race / Pups Take The Cake
It's Race Day and the pups are about to race across the town to see who is the fastest. Later, Mr. Porter enters a cake competition and needs Ryder and the pups to help him.
S1 Ep. 24 - Pups And The Lighthouse Boogie / Pups Save Ryder
Mayor Goodway and Alex row out into the bay to get a look at a baby whale but a storm blows the rowboat towards the sea. Next, Ryder and a goat named Garbie are trapped on a ledge at Big View Trail.