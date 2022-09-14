Paw Patrol - S1 Ep. 19

Episodes
S1 Ep. 1 - Pups Make A Splash / Pups Fall Festival
Cap'n Turbot's boat runs aground, so Ryder, Zuma, Skye and Rocky must team up to save it before it sinks! Winter is coming and The PAW Patrol must pick all Farmer Yumi's fruit before a snowstorm hits!
S1 Ep. 26 - Pups And The Pirate Treasure
Cap'n Turbot accidentally stumbles into a secret cavern that was once the infamous Pirate Captain Blackfur's hideout. When the PAW Patrol rescues him, they find an incomplete treasure map.
S1 Ep. 25 - Pups Great Race / Pups Take The Cake
It's Race Day and the pups are about to race across the town to see who is the fastest. Later, Mr. Porter enters a cake competition and needs Ryder and the pups to help him.
S1 Ep. 24 - Pups And The Lighthouse Boogie / Pups Save Ryder
Mayor Goodway and Alex row out into the bay to get a look at a baby whale but a storm blows the rowboat towards the sea. Next, Ryder and a goat named Garbie are trapped on a ledge at Big View Trail.
S1 Ep. 23 - Pups And The Beanstalk / Pups Save The Turbots
Rubble has a wondrous "Jack and the Beanstalk" dream. When Cap'n Turbot needs to get a picture of the rare blue-footed booby bird, his French cousin Francois decides to help.
S1 Ep. 22 - Pups Save The Camping Trip / Pups And The Trouble With Turtles
Skye and Rocky go on their first camping trip, but when Chickaletta gets caught in a crevice, they have to call in the PAW Patrol. Later, The Lookout is invaded by a group of cute freshwater turtles.