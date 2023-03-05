Paw Patrol - S1 Ep. 18

Episodes
S1 Ep. 19 - Pups Save A Super Pup / Pups Save Ryder's Robot
Rubble gets into trouble while pretending to be his favourite super hero, Apollo the Super Pup. The Paw Patrol have to save Rubble! Also, Ryder's new robotic pup malfunctions after its antenna breaks.
S1 Ep. 18 - Pups Save The Easter Egg Hunt
It's Adventure Bay's annual Easter Egg hunt and the pups are helping Mayor Goodway with the egg decorating. The hunt for a very special egg leads Ryder and the Paw Patrol on an exciting adventure!
S1 Ep. 17 - Pups Save A Pool Day / Circus Pup-Formers
It's a hot day, so the pups head for the water park - but the pool is empty! Next, when the animals don't show up in time for the Circus to start, the pups step in to help.
S1 Ep. 16 - Pups Save A School Day / Pups Turn On The Lights
The Paw Patrol need to help Alex find his back pack that has gone mssing on the first day of school! Chase's surprise birthday party is delayed after a windstorm results in a blackout across town.
S1 Ep. 15 - Pups Save A Hoedown / Pups Save Alex
Farmer Al's herd of cows escape from their train car during Adventure Bay's Western Town Hoedown. When Alex decides he wants to be a member of the PAW Patrol, the pups let him come along for the ride.
S1 Ep. 14 - Pups Save A Bay / Pups Save A Goodway
Cap'n Turbot and the pups work to clean up an oil spill that has covered a young whale in Adventure Bay. Then, a statue of Mayor Goodway's great-great-grandfather accidentally falls to the sea floor.