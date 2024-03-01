Paw Patrol - S1 Ep. 17

Episodes
S1 Ep. 17 - Pups Save A Pool Day / Circus Pup-Formers
It's a hot day, so the pups head for the water park - but the pool is empty! Next, when the animals don't show up in time for the Circus to start, the pups step in to help.
S1 Ep. 16 - Pups Save A School Day / Pups Turn On The Lights
The Paw Patrol need to help Alex find his back pack that has gone mssing on the first day of school! Chase's surprise birthday party is delayed after a windstorm results in a blackout across town.
S1 Ep. 15 - Pups Save A Hoedown / Pups Save Alex
Farmer Al's herd of cows escape from their train car during Adventure Bay's Western Town Hoedown. When Alex decides he wants to be a member of the PAW Patrol, the pups let him come along for the ride.
S1 Ep. 14 - Pups Save A Bay / Pups Save A Goodway
Cap'n Turbot and the pups work to clean up an oil spill that has covered a young whale in Adventure Bay. Then, a statue of Mayor Goodway's great-great-grandfather accidentally falls to the sea floor.
S1 Ep. 13 - Pups Save The Bunnies / Puptacular
Farmer Yumi's carrots are disappearing, so Ryder and the pups try to figure out why. Rocky is forced to confront his fear of water in order to participate in the "Pup-Tacular" dog show for Katie.
S1 Ep. 12 - Pups Get A Rubble / Pups Save A Walrus
We see how Rubble became a member of the Paw Patrol! When Wally the Walrus gets tangled in an old fishing net, Ryder and the Paw Patrol need to get him to the surface and back to shore safely.
S1 Ep. 11 - Pups Save Christmas
When Santa's Sleigh crashes and the reindeer run off, the pups have to help Santa finish delivering presents and save Christmas.