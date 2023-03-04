Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S1 Ep. 17
G | Kids

Expires: in 14 days

It's a hot day, so the pups head for the water park - but the pool is empty! Next, when the animals don't show up in time for the Circus to start, the pups step in to help.

image-placeholder23 mins

S1 Ep. 17 - Pups Save A Pool Day / Circus Pup-Formers

image-placeholder23 mins

S1 Ep. 16 - Pups Save A School Day / Pups Turn On The Lights

The Paw Patrol need to help Alex find his back pack that has gone mssing on the first day of school! Chase's surprise birthday party is delayed after a windstorm results in a blackout across town.

image-placeholder23 mins

S1 Ep. 15 - Pups Save A Hoedown / Pups Save Alex

Farmer Al's herd of cows escape from their train car during Adventure Bay's Western Town Hoedown. When Alex decides he wants to be a member of the PAW Patrol, the pups let him come along for the ride.

image-placeholder23 mins

S1 Ep. 14 - Pups Save A Bay / Pups Save A Goodway

Cap'n Turbot and the pups work to clean up an oil spill that has covered a young whale in Adventure Bay. Then, a statue of Mayor Goodway's great-great-grandfather accidentally falls to the sea floor.

image-placeholder23 mins

S1 Ep. 13 - Pups Save The Bunnies / Puptacular

Farmer Yumi's carrots are disappearing, so Ryder and the pups try to figure out why. Rocky is forced to confront his fear of water in order to participate in the "Pup-Tacular" dog show for Katie.

image-placeholder23 mins

S1 Ep. 12 - Pups Get A Rubble / Pups Save A Walrus

We see how Rubble became a member of the Paw Patrol! When Wally the Walrus gets tangled in an old fishing net, Ryder and the Paw Patrol need to get him to the surface and back to shore safely.

image-placeholder23 mins

S1 Ep. 11 - Pups Save Christmas

When Santa's Sleigh crashes and the reindeer run off, the pups have to help Santa finish delivering presents and save Christmas.

Season 1