Paw Patrol - S1 Ep. 13

Episodes
S1 Ep. 13 - Pups Save The Bunnies / Puptacular
Farmer Yumi&apos;s carrots are disappearing, so Ryder and the pups try to figure out why. Rocky is forced to confront his fear of water in order to participate in the &quot;Pup-Tacular&quot; dog show for Katie.
S1 Ep. 12 - Pups Get A Rubble / Pups Save A Walrus
We see how Rubble became a member of the Paw Patrol! When Wally the Walrus gets tangled in an old fishing net, Ryder and the Paw Patrol need to get him to the surface and back to shore safely.
S1 Ep. 11 - Pups Save Christmas
When Santa&apos;s Sleigh crashes and the reindeer run off, the pups have to help Santa finish delivering presents and save Christmas.
S1 Ep. 10 - Pups And The Ghost Pirate
It&apos;s Halloween! Capt&apos;n Turbot has decorated an old wreck as a pirate ship for a town party. When the ship mysteriously heads out to sea captained by a ghost, Ryder &amp; the Paw Patrol must save the ship.
S1 Ep. 9 - Pups Save The Treats / Pups Get A Lift
Mr. Porter&apos;s food truck of pup treats slides onto some thin ice. Then, Katie and her cat Cali are on the chai-lift when it stops - leaving them high above the ski slope with no way to get down!
S1 Ep. 8 - Pups Pit Crew / Pups Fight Fire
The PAW Patrol have to rescue Alex when he takes off on his new trike. Marshall proves he is a hero when he stops to put out a real fire on the beach during a firefighting obstacle course race.