Paw Patrol - S1 Ep. 11

Episodes
S1 Ep. 11 - Pups Save Christmas
When Santa's Sleigh crashes and the reindeer run off, the pups have to help Santa finish delivering presents and save Christmas.
S1 Ep. 10 - Pups And The Ghost Pirate
It's Halloween! Capt'n Turbot has decorated an old wreck as a pirate ship for a town party. When the ship mysteriously heads out to sea captained by a ghost, Ryder & the Paw Patrol must save the ship.
S1 Ep. 9 - Pups Save The Treats / Pups Get A Lift
Mr. Porter's food truck of pup treats slides onto some thin ice. Then, Katie and her cat Cali are on the chai-lift when it stops - leaving them high above the ski slope with no way to get down!
S1 Ep. 8 - Pups Pit Crew / Pups Fight Fire
The PAW Patrol have to rescue Alex when he takes off on his new trike. Marshall proves he is a hero when he stops to put out a real fire on the beach during a firefighting obstacle course race.
S1 Ep. 7 - Pups Save The Circus / Pup A Doodle Do
Ryder gets a call from the Circus ringmaster - Ellie the baby elephant has escaped! Next up, Marshall and Chase lead the search when Mayor Goodway's purse chicken Chickaletta goes missing.
S1 Ep. 6 - Pups On Ice / Pups And The Snow Monster
Alex goes snowboarding, only to land in danger after he acts like a daredevil. Paw Patrol then investigates odd footprints in the snow, and rumours surface that they belong to a scary snow monster.