Paw Patrol - S1 Ep. 1

Episodes
S1 Ep. 2 - Pups Save The Sea Turtles / Pups And The Very Big Baby
Ryder, Chase, and Rubble hatch a plan to help sea turtle hatchlings safely cross the road to get to the beach! Later, there's a beached baby whale in Adventure Bay!
S1 Ep. 1 - Pups Make A Splash / Pups Fall Festival
Cap'n Turbot's boat runs aground, so Ryder, Zuma, Skye and Rocky must team up to save it before it sinks! Winter is coming and The PAW Patrol must pick all Farmer Yumi's fruit before a snowstorm hits!