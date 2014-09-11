“For years, state goverments have had the same approach to public transport, they’ve kicked the can down the road,” Ms Doumani said, “They’ve been too gutless to put their money where their mouth is, but that changes now.”



Premier Ballard added, “We have been absolutely rigourous at every stage of development, and I know that the plan we’re about to unveil is the best possible plan for our state’s future.”



Ballard estimates that the plan will generate over four thousand new jobs.