In the coming weeks, Premier Kate Ballard and Transport Minister Paula Doumani will launch the much-anticipated ‘YourTrans Rail Network’, one of the biggest infrastructure developments since the Second World War.

“For years, state goverments have had the same approach to public transport, they’ve kicked the can down the road,” Ms Doumani said, “They’ve been too gutless to put their money where their mouth is, but that changes now.”

Premier Ballard added, “We have been absolutely rigourous at every stage of development, and I know that the plan we’re about to unveil is the best possible plan for our state’s future.”

Ballard estimates that the plan will generate over four thousand new jobs.

About the Allegations

    About the Allegations

    David McLeod issues a statement about the allegations made by Tanya Keegan.
    3 McLeods Daughter

    Matilda McLeod becomes the latest public figure to learns the hazards of 'sexting' and Instagram
    30 Second Silence

    On the campaign trail today, journalist Tom Worland asked deputy opposition leader Trevor Bailey about his own personal circumstances, in light of Bailey's now-infamous 'pregnant Premier' quote.
    Ballard BTS

    In shocking footage released today, Premier Kate Ballard's coarse private nature is revealed.
    Worried Mothers

    Are you worried about Kate Ballard?