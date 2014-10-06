Party Tricks

Here for You

Here for You

Building opportunity

This government’s forgotten that it should be about you. I’ve spent decades working with business and community organisations and I know how to build opportunity. I’m David McLeod, I’m running for Premier, and I’m here for you.

Authorised by C. Wynn, State Opposition Party, Collins St.

About the Allegations
About the Allegations

    About the Allegations

    David McLeod issues a statement about the allegations made by Tanya Keegan.
    3 McLeods Daughter

    Matilda McLeod becomes the latest public figure to learns the hazards of 'sexting' and Instagram
    30 Second Silence

    On the campaign trail today, journalist Tom Worland asked deputy opposition leader Trevor Bailey about his own personal circumstances, in light of Bailey's now-infamous 'pregnant Premier' quote.
    Ballard BTS

    In shocking footage released today, Premier Kate Ballard's coarse private nature is revealed.
    Worried Mothers

    Are you worried about Kate Ballard?