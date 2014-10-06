This government’s forgotten that it should be about you. I’ve spent decades working with business and community organisations and I know how to build opportunity. I’m David McLeod, I’m running for Premier, and I’m here for you.
Authorised by C. Wynn, State Opposition Party, Collins St.
Building opportunity
This government’s forgotten that it should be about you. I’ve spent decades working with business and community organisations and I know how to build opportunity. I’m David McLeod, I’m running for Premier, and I’m here for you.