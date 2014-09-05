Party Tricks

Better Schools

Premier Kate Ballard today dropped in to the art room of her local primary school, a school that’s seen fantastic results since the government’s 2009 ‘Better Schools’ reform.

“Getting our kids a better education is one of the reasons I went into politics. Only with a quality education can our young people achieve their full potential. I’m thrilled to see our ‘Better Schools’ reforms already delivering some spectacular results.”

Ballard highlighted statistics that showed our students outperforming the national average. As of this year, the state also enjoys the highest tertiary entrance rate in the nation.

Happily chatting with the students, the Premier was taken by surprise when she was asked, “Do you have any allergies?”.

About the Allegations
    About the Allegations

    David McLeod issues a statement about the allegations made by Tanya Keegan.
    Matilda McLeod becomes the latest public figure to learns the hazards of 'sexting' and Instagram
    On the campaign trail today, journalist Tom Worland asked deputy opposition leader Trevor Bailey about his own personal circumstances, in light of Bailey's now-infamous 'pregnant Premier' quote.
    In shocking footage released today, Premier Kate Ballard's coarse private nature is revealed.
    Are you worried about Kate Ballard?