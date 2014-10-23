Ballard BTS

In stark contrast to her prim and highly-composed public persona, the Premier is shown verbally abusing her staff, dropping numerous obscenities.
The footage appears to be out-takes from the filming of her 2014 campaign commercial. The Premier's office has yet to respond. Many commentators are asking: is this her version of 'Real Leadership'?
In shocking footage released today, Premier Kate Ballard's coarse private nature is revealed.
