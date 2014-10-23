Ballard BTS

Party Tricks

In shocking footage released today, Premier Kate Ballard's coarse private nature is revealed.

In stark contrast to her prim and highly-composed public persona, the Premier is shown verbally abusing her staff, dropping numerous obscenities.

The footage appears to be out-takes from the filming of her 2014 campaign commercial. The Premier's office has yet to respond. Many commentators are asking: is this her version of 'Real Leadership'?

About the Allegations

    David McLeod issues a statement about the allegations made by Tanya Keegan.
    Matilda McLeod becomes the latest public figure to learns the hazards of 'sexting' and Instagram
    On the campaign trail today, journalist Tom Worland asked deputy opposition leader Trevor Bailey about his own personal circumstances, in light of Bailey's now-infamous 'pregnant Premier' quote.
    Are you worried about Kate Ballard?
    Whilst campaigning in his electorate of Mount Waverley today, a group of high school students grilled David McLeod about gay marriage.