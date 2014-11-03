Party Tricks

EpisodesHome
Back

About the Allegations

About the Allegations

David McLeod issues a statement about the allegations made by Tanya Keegan.

Tanya Keegan and I co-hosted the ‘Mornings Live’ breakfast television show for a period of four months.

Towards the end of that time, on three occasions, our relationship went beyond the professional and we became romantically involved.

Contrary to Ms Keegan’s allegations, I was separated from my wife Alison at the time, and it was over a year before Alison was diagnosed with cancer.

My liason with Ms Keegan came to an unremarkable end. I never ‘threatened’ her in any way. I never, at any point, sought to negatively impact her career. We simply went our separate ways.

The majority of Ms Keegan’s statements tonight were self-serving fabrications.

This will be my only response to the matter. We are in the last week of a critical election campaign and I will be devoting all my energy towards outlining our bold and dynamic plan for the state.

3 McLeods Daughter
NEXT STORY

3 McLeods Daughter

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    3 McLeods Daughter

    3 McLeods Daughter

    Matilda McLeod becomes the latest public figure to learns the hazards of 'sexting' and Instagram
    30 Second Silence

    30 Second Silence

    On the campaign trail today, journalist Tom Worland asked deputy opposition leader Trevor Bailey about his own personal circumstances, in light of Bailey's now-infamous 'pregnant Premier' quote.
    Ballard BTS

    Ballard BTS

    In shocking footage released today, Premier Kate Ballard's coarse private nature is revealed.
    Worried Mothers

    Worried Mothers

    Are you worried about Kate Ballard?
    Marriage equality

    Marriage equality

    Whilst campaigning in his electorate of Mount Waverley today, a group of high school students grilled David McLeod about gay marriage.