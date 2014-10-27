Party Tricks

3 McLeods Daughter

Matilda McLeod becomes the latest public figure to learns the hazards of 'sexting' and Instagram

Matilda McLeod

About the Allegations
    David McLeod issues a statement about the allegations made by Tanya Keegan.
    On the campaign trail today, journalist Tom Worland asked deputy opposition leader Trevor Bailey about his own personal circumstances, in light of Bailey's now-infamous 'pregnant Premier' quote.
    In shocking footage released today, Premier Kate Ballard's coarse private nature is revealed.
    Are you worried about Kate Ballard?
    Whilst campaigning in his electorate of Mount Waverley today, a group of high school students grilled David McLeod about gay marriage.