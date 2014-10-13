Party Tricks

Opposition re-shuffle has Ballard Government scrambling

NEW Opposition campaign leader David McLeod has gained the lead in the latest polls, whilst the Ballard Government still reels from the shock of the announcement.

In the days after Neil Thorby’s official resignation, Prematernity difficult time on morning radio pulling focus to her transport plans with 3CPR host, Martin Simms, questioning whether Ballard thought McLeod was a legitimate leader. However, Premier Ballard refused to give a direct answer. 

“I came to this position with more than twelve years of Parliamentary experience behind me…To run for office, with no qualifications whatsoever… well it’s not something I can imagine." 

    David McLeod issues a statement about the allegations made by Tanya Keegan.
    Matilda McLeod becomes the latest public figure to learns the hazards of 'sexting' and Instagram
    On the campaign trail today, journalist Tom Worland asked deputy opposition leader Trevor Bailey about his own personal circumstances, in light of Bailey's now-infamous 'pregnant Premier' quote.
    In shocking footage released today, Premier Kate Ballard's coarse private nature is revealed.
    Are you worried about Kate Ballard?