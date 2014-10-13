NEW Opposition campaign leader David McLeod has gained the lead in the latest polls, whilst the Ballard Government still reels from the shock of the announcement.

In the days after Neil Thorby’s official resignation, Prematernity difficult time on morning radio pulling focus to her transport plans with 3CPR host, Martin Simms, questioning whether Ballard thought McLeod was a legitimate leader. However, Premier Ballard refused to give a direct answer.

“I came to this position with more than twelve years of Parliamentary experience behind me…To run for office, with no qualifications whatsoever… well it’s not something I can imagine."

