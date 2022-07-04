Kate Ballard (Asher Keddie) is facing her first election as State Premier. Committed and rigorous, her victory seems assured until the Opposition announces a shock new candidate: David McLeod (Rodger Corser), a popular media identity and a man Kate had a secret, tumultuous affair with several years ago. To the world at large, David and Kate present as compelling, evenly-matched adversaries but a paranoid Kate fears that their complicated history is a trump card waiting to be played. Told in six parts, building to an election-night finale, this is a cat-and-mouse game, played out on a grand scale.

Produced by John Edwards and Imogen Banks for Endemol Australia, Party Tricks stars 2013 TV Week Gold Logie and double 2014 Silver Logie winner Asher Keddie and Rodger Corser.