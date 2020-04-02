Relive Acclaimed Mini-Series Paper Giants On 10 play

God forbid, your mum ever found out that you opened it. But even the fear of being found out wasn't enough to outweigh your need to know just what exactly lay beneath those sealed pages. CLEO magazine was the cool big sister you never had. This is her story.

To assist in your patriotic duty to self-isolate, we're releasing a surprise new series every day for 10 days.

The ninth series to add to your 10 Play streaming queue are the acclaimed mini-series', Paper Giants: The Birth of Cleo (two parts) and Paper Giants: Magazine Wars (two parts).

Paper Giants: The Birth of Cleo sees two ambitious, young upstarts – journalist and editor, Ita Buttrose (Asher Keddie) and Sir Frank Packer’s second son, Kerry (Rob Carlton) – start CLEO magazine. Creating one of the most dramatic sensations in Australian publishing history, they flung the modern girl headlong into the passion and politics of this turbulent era. As the backlash hits and optimism crumbles, Ita and Kerry refuse to take a backward step as they both reach for their own glittering crowns.

Paper Giants: Magazine Wars is the story of the battle between Nene King (Mandy McElhinney) editor of Woman's Day and Dulcie Boling (Rachel Griffiths) editor of New Idea, from the rival Packer and Murdoch empires, who 'battled' to make their publication the number one seller in Australia. It charts the period from 1987-1997 with the rise of cheque-book journalism, the age of celebrity power, paparazzi, media moguls and the two remarkable women who helped make them.

Paper Giants joins Season Two of How To Stay Married, Drunk History Australia, Survivor US, Beecham House, Blood & Treasure, Dating #NoFilter, Adam Hills: Take His Legs, and Police Rescue which have already dropped exclusively on 10 Play.

