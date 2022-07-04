Pac-man and the Ghostly Adventures follows the daily events of Pac as he saves PacWorld. Together with his friends Cyli and Spiral, Pac and his buds face the issues of being teenagers while also protecting PacWorld from a ghostly army led by the evil Betrayus.

PacWorlders do not want Betrayus and his ghostly minions returning from the Netherworld and wreaking havoc. So, President Spheros teaches Pac and his pals the legend prophesizing a round yellow PacWorlder rescuing the planet. Pac, the only round yellow citizen, is the man for the job. Each adventure follows Pac and his friends as they try to return the ghosts to Netherworld, saving PacWorld.