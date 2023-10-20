Sign in to watch this video
Outrageous Vacation Videos - S2 Ep. 13
Air Date: Fri 1 Sep 2023
Roswell, NM hosts the alien encounter weekend festival. A woman walks the great wall of China. The town of Laguna Niguel hosts Amtrak mooners day.
Clip show made from home videos from people's personal collections of extreme, funny and dangerous vacations.