Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Outback Magic
Movies
Air Date: Mon 27 Jun 2022
Comedian Simon Taylor draws on his old skills as a magician to connect with local communities in outback Australia. He visits towns in rural NSW with nothing more than a deck of cards and an excitement to learn about these remote locations
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
1
About the Show
Comedian Simon Taylor draws on his old skills as a magician to connect with local communities in outback Australia. He visits towns in rural NSW with nothing more than a deck of cards and an excitement to learn about these remote locations.