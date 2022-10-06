Sign in to watch this video
One Born Every Minute Australia - S1 Ep. 1
Documentary
Each year Australia sees over 300,000 new bundles of joy enter the world. You're invited to be a part of the experience through cameras rolling around the clock capturing each life changing moment.
About the Show
A gripping fly-on-a-wall series that takes a tender and intimate look at the hustle and bustle of the Birth Unit inside Sydney’s Westmead Hospital, following the journey of expectant mothers, their families and the midwives.
From the reception desk to the operating theatre, each of the glorious and unpredictable moments of child birth are captured via 60 remote operated cameras that record 24/7, ensuring nothing about the experience is missed.
These life changing moments are like no other: raw, real and incredibly emotional. The human drama of One Born Every Minute Australia will have you holding your breath, reaching for the tissues and feeling all the amazing feels that can only come from witnessing new life come into the world.