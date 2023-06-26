New: On The Panel Hub on 10 Play

The latest hub on 10 Play will feature all the latest from our various preview, review and highlights shows. It will be called 'On The Panel' and consist of all the latest content from our 10 Sport experts.

What will feature on the New 'On The Panel' Hub?

Well, there will be plenty of content from our leading 10 Football experts. We have our weekly Round Ball Rules series which runs for the duration of the Isuzu UTE A-League Men's season.

Every Wednesday night, you will be able to hear what the likes of Simon Hill, Robbie Thomson and Daniel McBreen have to say on the latest talking points across the Australian footballing landscape as well as some of the major stories making waves abroad.

Plus, don't forget our Matildas and Socceroos Preview Shows - Find out what our 10 Football Team have to say as they weigh in on all the latest developments ahead of the CommBank Matildas and Subway Socceroos' matches throughout the year.

There will be plenty of NBL content that is set to be promoted on the new hub with the weekly NBL Slam highlights going to be a staple throughout the upcoming 2023/24 Hungry Jacks NBL campaign.

We will also have all the latest from the Melbourne Cup Carnival with our 10 Team previewing all the action ahead of the one of the biggest events on the Australian sporting calendar.

Check out the new 'On The Panel' Hub now on 10 Play!