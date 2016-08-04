Offspring

Video Extras
GalleriesArticlesCharacters
More
Back

Patrick Returns to Nina's Fantasy World

Patrick Returns to Nina's Fantasy World

While there’s a part of us that wishes Offspring was the kind of show that brought characters back from the dead and gave them amnesia as explanation, Matt Le Nevez’s August 24 return is sadly only to Nina’s head, and not to her life. But that’s what makes the show so powerful.

The August 3 episode ended with an offer of frozen sperm. Alas, it was not to Kim and Jess who had been seeking such an offer, but to Nina, and it was made by Patrick’s ex-wife.
   
Left perplexed and with a heart-wrenching decision to make, if there’s one thing this Aussie drama is famous for, it’s letting the audience see exactly what goes on inside Nina’s head when she’s grappling with a dilemma. And this dilemma specifically involves Patrick.

"I've been a huge fan of the show since before I joined and continue to be to this day,” Le Nevez said. “To step back onto their set and work with Asher again was an opportunity I could not pass up. The cast and crew feel like family to me and I was absolutely thrilled to be asked back."

Le Nevez’s character was killed at the end of season 4, shattering hearts across the nation in one of the most powerful hours of Aussie drama ever seen on TV.

A sneak peek of the upcoming episode, which will go to air August 4 after a two week break, shows Nina and Patrick in the living room of Nina’s home with their children, a picture of familial bliss, a fantasy of what could be, and what could have been.

Offspring returns August 24 on TEN

Offspring: The Best Of Billie
NEXT STORY

Offspring: The Best Of Billie

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Offspring: The Best Of Billie

    Offspring: The Best Of Billie

    The Offspring finale is upon us, and while we’re dying to know whether Nina will leave St Francis (and win over Harry’s family), there’s a particular Proudman who we feel has been on one hell of a journey. Before the season comes to an end, let’s give a shout out to everyone’s favourite big sister, Billie
    Get The Look: Episode 9

    Get The Look: Episode 9

    For style inspiration, look no further than the Proudman sisters. Here's where the fashionistas get their garb. Episode 9
    Get The Look: Episode 10

    Get The Look: Episode 10

    For style inspiration, look no further than the Proudman sisters. Here's where the fashionistas get their garb. Episode 10
    Offspring Interiors: Billie's House

    Offspring Interiors: Billie's House

    Offspring is shot on location in real, lived-in homes that the art department tailor’s to each character’s personality and style. Production designer Carrie Kennedy dishes on Offspring’s abodes
    Offspring Interiors: Nina's House

    Offspring Interiors: Nina's House

    Offspring is shot on location in real, lived-in homes that the art department tailor’s to each character’s personality and style. Production designer Carrie Kennedy dishes on Offspring’s abodes