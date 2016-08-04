Patrick Returns to Nina's Fantasy World

The August 3 episode ended with an offer of frozen sperm. Alas, it was not to Kim and Jess who had been seeking such an offer, but to Nina, and it was made by Patrick’s ex-wife.



Left perplexed and with a heart-wrenching decision to make, if there’s one thing this Aussie drama is famous for, it’s letting the audience see exactly what goes on inside Nina’s head when she’s grappling with a dilemma. And this dilemma specifically involves Patrick.



"I've been a huge fan of the show since before I joined and continue to be to this day,” Le Nevez said. “To step back onto their set and work with Asher again was an opportunity I could not pass up. The cast and crew feel like family to me and I was absolutely thrilled to be asked back."



Le Nevez’s character was killed at the end of season 4, shattering hearts across the nation in one of the most powerful hours of Aussie drama ever seen on TV.



A sneak peek of the upcoming episode, which will go to air August 4 after a two week break, shows Nina and Patrick in the living room of Nina’s home with their children, a picture of familial bliss, a fantasy of what could be, and what could have been.

Offspring returns August 24 on TEN