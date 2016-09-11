Outstanding Offspring: The Best Of Season Six

When there were tears





Darcy’s death rocked the extended Proudman clan who stayed true to the adage ‘everyone deals with death differently’. Nina kept her cool, Geraldine lost hers, but when Billie found herself celebrating her first birthday without her dad, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.







When Patrick’s ex-wife showed up and offered Nina his frozen sperm, the resulting fantasy sequences were gut-wrenching and bitter sweet visions of what could have been, but never will.

When there were explosions





Geraldine’s response to the discovery that Will is the love child of Darcy and a former neighbour of theirs, was absolutely volcanic. This is one woman you don’t want to cross.







The words Leo used when he yelled at Nina were harsh … but did anyone think he may have had a point? (Eeek. Sorry Neens).







Usually so cool, so unruffled by anything, Zara has been rushing toward breaking point as the pressure of motherhood, med school, and being the wife of a large child takes its toll. Jimmy may forgive her, but can she continue to live with him?







When Nina and Harry’s night of explosive passion turned into a night of explosive hugging, it became clear just how vulnerable she is, resulting in an explosive 'awwww'.

When it was side-splitting





And leaked CCTV footage from the hospital showed Kim hand-balling a doll that looked a lot like a real baby, forcing Nina to appear on The Project and address the issue. She was sideswiped by new footage that showed the staff chasing Elvis down a corridor, her response was a doozy. Kiss chasey anyone?







And who didn't laugh when Elvis took his role as a survivor of the apocalypse so seriously?

When it was heart-warming





Newfound siblings, Jimmy and Will, have been on one hell of a journey. It’s been tense, outright brutal, and very icy. But, eventually Will found the way to win his brother over.







And who doesn't love being reunited with Mick?

Seriously?







Clegg and Cherie decided to cap off a challenging period in their relationship by tying the knot. When the celebrations ended and the guests had left, bride and groom danced on in a touching scene that showed just how much fun these two have together.







But perhaps the most moving relationship, is the one that exists between Billie and Nina.







So raw, it often cuts to the bone, and so honest, it makes you cry tears of laughter.







This is a bond between sisters that's truly touching.

The Offspring finale airs Wednesday 8.30 on TEN