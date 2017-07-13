Offspring

Offspring Interiors: Geraldine's House

Offspring is shot on location in real, lived-in homes that the art department tailor’s to each character’s personality and style. Production designer Carrie Kennedy dishes on Offspring’s abodes

Geraldine’s house is the heart of the show; it’s the family home, where the Proudmans' grew up. The Offspring team has used this location for seven seasons; the richly layered and textured home is the perfect backdrop for the Proudman family.

Owned by artist Peter Neilson, his wife Rose, and their 18-year-old cat Chloe, the house is made from a rich tapestry of their own history, filled with beautiful artworks, books and doodles, years of collected clutter and ephemera.

Over this history, we add a layer of the Proudman history: family photos, kids timetables, drawings, and Geraldine’s architectural models.

Jimmy, Zara, Alfie and Paddy also live with Geraldine so we create the natural mess of a family with toys and high chairs. We always like to add a few more pieces of art to the walls, but we’re very lucky at Geraldine’s as we have existing beautiful artwork in situ, including the distinctive paintings by Peter himself.

