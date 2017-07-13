Offspring Interiors: Geraldine's House





Geraldine’s house is the heart of the show; it’s the family home, where the Proudmans' grew up. The Offspring team has used this location for seven seasons; the richly layered and textured home is the perfect backdrop for the Proudman family.







Owned by artist Peter Neilson, his wife Rose, and their 18-year-old cat Chloe, the house is made from a rich tapestry of their own history, filled with beautiful artworks, books and doodles, years of collected clutter and ephemera.







Over this history, we add a layer of the Proudman history: family photos, kids timetables, drawings, and Geraldine’s architectural models.







Jimmy, Zara, Alfie and Paddy also live with Geraldine so we create the natural mess of a family with toys and high chairs. We always like to add a few more pieces of art to the walls, but we’re very lucky at Geraldine’s as we have existing beautiful artwork in situ, including the distinctive paintings by Peter himself.

Watch Offspring 8.40 Wednesdays on TEN