Get The Look: Episode 2

Nina Wears
Antique silver earrings with half-circle pearls.
Antique gold watch.
Rock Finders Keepers silver bracelet.
Linda Tahija silver disc bracelet.
By Charlotte rings.
Billie Wears
Calvin Klein large ring with black gemstone. Georg Jensen watch. Willow striped jumper in pink. Vintage apricot floral scarf. Helmet Lang orange, grey and black chiffon top.
Oakwood leather jacket in burnt orange. Haikure pinstripe pants in blue. Guess jeans in black. Prada bag in black.
Seed suede cropped boots.
Estilo Emporio boots in black with fringe detailing.
