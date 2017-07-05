Offspring

Video Extras
GalleriesArticlesCharacters
More
Back

Get The Look: Episode 2

Get The Look: Episode 2

For style inspiration, look no further than the Proudman sisters. Here's where the fashionistas get their garb. Episode 2

Offspring, season 7, channel ten

Nina Wears

Antique silver earrings with half-circle pearls.

Antique gold watch.

Rock Finders Keepers silver bracelet

Linda Tahija silver disc bracelet.

By Charlotte rings.

Billie Wears

Calvin Klein large ring with black gemstone.

Georg Jensen watch.

Offspring, season 7, channel ten

Nina Wears

Willow striped jumper in pink.

Vintage apricot floral scarf

Billie Wears

Helmet Lang orange, grey and black chiffon top.

Oakwood leather jacket in burnt orange.

Offspring, season 7, channel ten

Nina Wears

Haikure pinstripe pants in blue.

Seed suede cropped boots.

Billie Wears

Guess jeans in black.

Estilo Emporio boots in black with fringe detailing.

Prada bag in black.

Offspring: The Best Of Billie
NEXT STORY

Offspring: The Best Of Billie

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Offspring: The Best Of Billie

    Offspring: The Best Of Billie

    The Offspring finale is upon us, and while we’re dying to know whether Nina will leave St Francis (and win over Harry’s family), there’s a particular Proudman who we feel has been on one hell of a journey. Before the season comes to an end, let’s give a shout out to everyone’s favourite big sister, Billie
    Get The Look: Episode 9

    Get The Look: Episode 9

    For style inspiration, look no further than the Proudman sisters. Here's where the fashionistas get their garb. Episode 9
    Get The Look: Episode 10

    Get The Look: Episode 10

    For style inspiration, look no further than the Proudman sisters. Here's where the fashionistas get their garb. Episode 10
    Offspring Interiors: Billie's House

    Offspring Interiors: Billie's House

    Offspring is shot on location in real, lived-in homes that the art department tailor’s to each character’s personality and style. Production designer Carrie Kennedy dishes on Offspring’s abodes
    Offspring Interiors: Nina's House

    Offspring Interiors: Nina's House

    Offspring is shot on location in real, lived-in homes that the art department tailor’s to each character’s personality and style. Production designer Carrie Kennedy dishes on Offspring’s abodes