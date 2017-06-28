Offspring

Video Extras
GalleriesArticlesCharacters
More
Back

Get The Look: Episode 1

Get The Look: Episode 1

For style inspiration, look no further than the Proudman sisters. Here's where the fashionistas get their garb. Episode 1

Offspring, season 7, channel ten

Nina Wears

Catherine Murphy dress in pink and red with Indian-style print.

Linda Tahija silver earrings with Aztec design.

Linda Tahija long silver necklace with charms, and short silver necklace with flat rectangle embellishment. 

Offspring, season 7, channel ten

Seed suede boots.

Nicole Fendel beaten copper bangle.

Antique watch.

LoveHate stacked silver rings, one with small pearl.

Offspring, season 7, channel ten

Billie Wears

Calvin Klein top in black, white and yellow.

Country Road jeans in black.

Estilo Emporio boots in black with fringe detailing.

Prada bag in black.

Calvin Klein stacked rings.

Peter Lang black studded cuff.

Offspring: The Best Of Billie
NEXT STORY

Offspring: The Best Of Billie

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Offspring: The Best Of Billie

    Offspring: The Best Of Billie

    The Offspring finale is upon us, and while we’re dying to know whether Nina will leave St Francis (and win over Harry’s family), there’s a particular Proudman who we feel has been on one hell of a journey. Before the season comes to an end, let’s give a shout out to everyone’s favourite big sister, Billie
    Get The Look: Episode 9

    Get The Look: Episode 9

    For style inspiration, look no further than the Proudman sisters. Here's where the fashionistas get their garb. Episode 9
    Get The Look: Episode 10

    Get The Look: Episode 10

    For style inspiration, look no further than the Proudman sisters. Here's where the fashionistas get their garb. Episode 10
    Offspring Interiors: Billie's House

    Offspring Interiors: Billie's House

    Offspring is shot on location in real, lived-in homes that the art department tailor’s to each character’s personality and style. Production designer Carrie Kennedy dishes on Offspring’s abodes
    Offspring Interiors: Nina's House

    Offspring Interiors: Nina's House

    Offspring is shot on location in real, lived-in homes that the art department tailor’s to each character’s personality and style. Production designer Carrie Kennedy dishes on Offspring’s abodes