Offspring

Video Extras
GalleriesArticlesCharacters
More
Back

Here Come The Proudmans: Five Reasons We All Love Offspring

Here Come The Proudmans: Five Reasons We All Love Offspring

It’s been two long years, but the wait is nearly over. Offspring is coming back and my how we’ve missed it. From love and laughter, to turbulence and tears, here are five reasons we can’t get enough of the Proudmans

Sister Act

Forget the men in Nina’s life, the relationship that has endured giddyingly high highs and incredibly low lows is the sisterly bond between Nina and Billie. Seriously, not many sisters would be each other’s best friend and housemate after one had slept with the other’s boyfriend. But Nina and Billie have come through hell and high broken waters, yet still come running when the other yells and we love them for it.

Offspring, season 6, channel ten

Family Feuds

Who doesn’t secretly want to be part of the Proudman family? Conventional they are not, but love, loyalty and laughs they do by the bucketload. When the chips are down, we’d want a Proudman to have our back (even if they are nicking said chips every time you turn it).

Offspring, season 6, channel ten

Office Gossip

If you’re after a compliment or someone to keep your secret then look elsewhere. But if you want banter, pranks and merciless mocking, look no further than the staff at St Francis’ Hospital. Not ones to keep the personal and professional separate, this team has dabbled in love, lust, sperm donorship and more in between.

Offspring, season 6, channel ten

Style Setter

Nina may not always have her thoughts together, but she pulls together an amazing outfit with ease. The layering. The mix of accessories. The boho meets city chic style. Many try to imitate, but all too often end up looking like a child who’s raided the dressing up box. Not one to follow the Coco Chanel school of simplicity, Nina has become a veritable style icon.

Offspring, season 6, channel ten

Glorious Imperfections

Fitzroy’s finest may be gorgeous, but they don’t pretend to be flawless. The Proudmans are a messy family, muddling through as best they can. They may soar through some days smiling, but all too often a bird is hovering overhead ready to mess all over them. But hey, that’s meant to be good luck isn’t it? And just sometimes, a Proudman can make that mess shine. Maybe this will be the year that happens.

Offspring season 6 is coming soon to TEN

Offspring: The Best Of Billie
NEXT STORY

Offspring: The Best Of Billie

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Offspring: The Best Of Billie

    Offspring: The Best Of Billie

    The Offspring finale is upon us, and while we’re dying to know whether Nina will leave St Francis (and win over Harry’s family), there’s a particular Proudman who we feel has been on one hell of a journey. Before the season comes to an end, let’s give a shout out to everyone’s favourite big sister, Billie
    Get The Look: Episode 9

    Get The Look: Episode 9

    For style inspiration, look no further than the Proudman sisters. Here's where the fashionistas get their garb. Episode 9
    Get The Look: Episode 10

    Get The Look: Episode 10

    For style inspiration, look no further than the Proudman sisters. Here's where the fashionistas get their garb. Episode 10
    Offspring Interiors: Billie's House

    Offspring Interiors: Billie's House

    Offspring is shot on location in real, lived-in homes that the art department tailor’s to each character’s personality and style. Production designer Carrie Kennedy dishes on Offspring’s abodes
    Offspring Interiors: Nina's House

    Offspring Interiors: Nina's House

    Offspring is shot on location in real, lived-in homes that the art department tailor’s to each character’s personality and style. Production designer Carrie Kennedy dishes on Offspring’s abodes