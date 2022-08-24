Sign in to watch this video
No Time To Lose - S1 Ep. 1
Reality
Air Date: Wed 26 Jan 2022
In this episode the contestants are competing in a spectacular waterfall race, a race across the African plains whilst being chased by a helicopter.
Episodes
Season 1
About the Show
Nine individuals compete during a trip across South Africa. From the plains of the Kruger National Park to the spectacular coastline of The Garden Route.