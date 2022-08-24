No Time To Lose

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

No Time To Lose - S1 Ep. 1
PG | Reality

Air Date: Wed 26 Jan 2022

In this episode the contestants are competing in a spectacular waterfall race, a race across the African plains whilst being chased by a helicopter.

Episodes
Articles

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 1

About the Show

Nine individuals compete during a trip across South Africa. From the plains of the Kruger National Park to the spectacular coastline of The Garden Route.