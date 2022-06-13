Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Nightwatch - S1 Ep. 1
Reality
Air Date: Tue 8 Dec 2020
A departing EMT rides one final night with his longtime partner, while fire fighters encounter a blast too big to battle.
EpisodesHome
Episodes
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Season 1
About the Show
Follow the men and women who keep the citizens of New Orleans safe during the night. Ride along with the police officers, the firefighters, and the paramedics as they tackle the evils of the night.