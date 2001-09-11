How well do you know your neighbours? What are their names? What do they do for a living? After watching Nightmare Next Door, you may want to find out a little more about them. Each episode tells the story of a murder that happened in a seemingly tight-knit community. Viewers get to the heart of the case through interviews with investigators, prosecutors, family members and - of course - neighbors, in addition to forensic experiments. The stories reveal twists and turns, and when a suspect emerges, the final outcome can surprise everyone involved.