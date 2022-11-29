Nicky, Ricky, Dicky And Dawn - S4 Ep. 8

Episodes
S4 Ep. 8 - Quad-Dentity Crisis
When the Quads each try to be someone they are not, they all learn a valuable lesson about being true to themselves.
S4 Ep. 7 - Wrestle-Mae-Nia
A misunderstanding almost causes the Quads to break-up Mae and Miles and wreck dude night where the boys are going to see Big Baby and the Three Masketeers wrestle!
S4 Ep. 6 - The Harper Quad-Jobbers
The Quads try to earn money for a pool so that their house can be the place everyone wants to hang out during Summer.
S4 Ep. 5 - Leader Of The Stack
When the Quads discover that Dicky is a cup stacking prodigy, they decide to get him into professional cup stacking tournaments and use his special talent for their own gain.
S4 Ep. 4 - Sympathy For The Squishy
Nicky's excuse for being tardy starts the Harper Quads down a dangerous road of playing on people's sympathies that threatens to ruin their reputation at their new school.
S4 Ep. 3 - It's A Hard Knocks Life
The Quads learn the dangers of misrepresenting yourself on social media when they pretend to be people they are not.