Nicky, Ricky, Dicky And Dawn - S4 Ep. 7

S4 Ep. 7 - Wrestle-Mae-Nia

A misunderstanding almost causes the Quads to break-up Mae and Miles and wreck dude night where the boys are going to see Big Baby and the Three Masketeers wrestle!

S4 Ep. 6 - The Harper Quad-Jobbers

The Quads try to earn money for a pool so that their house can be the place everyone wants to hang out during Summer.

S4 Ep. 5 - Leader Of The Stack

When the Quads discover that Dicky is a cup stacking prodigy, they decide to get him into professional cup stacking tournaments and use his special talent for their own gain.

S4 Ep. 4 - Sympathy For The Squishy

Nicky's excuse for being tardy starts the Harper Quads down a dangerous road of playing on people's sympathies that threatens to ruin their reputation at their new school.

S4 Ep. 3 - It's A Hard Knocks Life

The Quads learn the dangers of misrepresenting yourself on social media when they pretend to be people they are not.

S4 Ep. 2 - Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Beydawnce

Nicky, Ricky, and Dicky accidentally turn Dawn into "BeyDawnce" when they use techniques they've learned in their human behavior class to help her overcome her fear of auditioning for the Glee Club.

S4 Ep. 1 - Dude, Where's My School?

When The Quads' destroy their school, they must join a new one. As they try to fit in at the new school, they must keep their friends from discovering they destroyed the old one everyone loved.

Season 4