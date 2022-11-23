Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky And Dawn - S4 Ep. 4
G | Kids

Nicky's excuse for being tardy starts the Harper Quads down a dangerous road of playing on people's sympathies that threatens to ruin their reputation at their new school.

S4 Ep. 4 - Sympathy For The Squishy

S4 Ep. 3 - It's A Hard Knocks Life

The Quads learn the dangers of misrepresenting yourself on social media when they pretend to be people they are not.

S4 Ep. 2 - Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Beydawnce

Nicky, Ricky, and Dicky accidentally turn Dawn into "BeyDawnce" when they use techniques they've learned in their human behavior class to help her overcome her fear of auditioning for the Glee Club.

S4 Ep. 1 - Dude, Where's My School?

When The Quads' destroy their school, they must join a new one. As they try to fit in at the new school, they must keep their friends from discovering they destroyed the old one everyone loved.

Season 4