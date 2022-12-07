Nicky, Ricky, Dicky And Dawn - S4 Ep. 14

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn

Mae gets accepted to a new boarding school, So Dawn is desperate to make lasting memories with her best friend before she leaves. Meanwhile, Nicky and Ricky secretly audition new best friends for Dawn

S4 Ep. 14 - Lasties With Firsties

S4 Ep. 13 - Quadspiracy Theory

When Nicky, Ricky, and Dawn discover that Britt has been hanging out with their friends without them, they start to question his motives.

S4 Ep. 12 - House Crushing For Dummies

The Quads worry that Britt has developed a "house crush" on Dawn, and have to figure out a way to get him to stop liking her before his secret is discovered and he is sent back to Australia.

S4 Ep. 11 - Quadcodile Dundee

The Quads are taught a lesson by Tom and Anne when they are forced to wait in line like everyone else when Isaiah Thomas comes to the store to sign his new shoes.

S4 Ep. 10 - We'll Always Have Parasites

Dawn and Mae get jobs to help pay for a trip to Paris, but their plans get complicated when the boys discover that they can use complaining at restaurants to their benefit.

S4 Ep. 9 - Quadbusters

When the Quads are peer pressured by older kids to sneak out after curfew and hang out at Get Sporty, they discover that the store is haunted.

S4 Ep. 8 - Quad-Dentity Crisis

When the Quads each try to be someone they are not, they all learn a valuable lesson about being true to themselves.

Season 4