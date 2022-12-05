Nicky, Ricky, Dicky And Dawn - S4 Ep. 12

Episodes
S4 Ep. 12 - House Crushing For Dummies
The Quads worry that Britt has developed a "house crush" on Dawn, and have to figure out a way to get him to stop liking her before his secret is discovered and he is sent back to Australia.
S4 Ep. 11 - Quadcodile Dundee
The Quads are taught a lesson by Tom and Anne when they are forced to wait in line like everyone else when Isaiah Thomas comes to the store to sign his new shoes.
S4 Ep. 10 - We'll Always Have Parasites
Dawn and Mae get jobs to help pay for a trip to Paris, but their plans get complicated when the boys discover that they can use complaining at restaurants to their benefit.
S4 Ep. 9 - Quadbusters
When the Quads are peer pressured by older kids to sneak out after curfew and hang out at Get Sporty, they discover that the store is haunted.
S4 Ep. 8 - Quad-Dentity Crisis
When the Quads each try to be someone they are not, they all learn a valuable lesson about being true to themselves.
S4 Ep. 7 - Wrestle-Mae-Nia
A misunderstanding almost causes the Quads to break-up Mae and Miles and wreck dude night where the boys are going to see Big Baby and the Three Masketeers wrestle!