Nicky, Ricky, Dicky And Dawn - S4 Ep. 12

S4 Ep. 12 - House Crushing For Dummies

The Quads worry that Britt has developed a "house crush" on Dawn, and have to figure out a way to get him to stop liking her before his secret is discovered and he is sent back to Australia.

S4 Ep. 11 - Quadcodile Dundee

The Quads are taught a lesson by Tom and Anne when they are forced to wait in line like everyone else when Isaiah Thomas comes to the store to sign his new shoes.

S4 Ep. 10 - We'll Always Have Parasites

Dawn and Mae get jobs to help pay for a trip to Paris, but their plans get complicated when the boys discover that they can use complaining at restaurants to their benefit.

S4 Ep. 9 - Quadbusters

When the Quads are peer pressured by older kids to sneak out after curfew and hang out at Get Sporty, they discover that the store is haunted.

S4 Ep. 8 - Quad-Dentity Crisis

When the Quads each try to be someone they are not, they all learn a valuable lesson about being true to themselves.

S4 Ep. 7 - Wrestle-Mae-Nia

A misunderstanding almost causes the Quads to break-up Mae and Miles and wreck dude night where the boys are going to see Big Baby and the Three Masketeers wrestle!

S4 Ep. 6 - The Harper Quad-Jobbers

The Quads try to earn money for a pool so that their house can be the place everyone wants to hang out during Summer.

