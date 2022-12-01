Nicky, Ricky, Dicky And Dawn - S4 Ep. 10

Episodes
S4 Ep. 10 - We'll Always Have Parasites
Dawn and Mae get jobs to help pay for a trip to Paris, but their plans get complicated when the boys discover that they can use complaining at restaurants to their benefit.
S4 Ep. 9 - Quadbusters
When the Quads are peer pressured by older kids to sneak out after curfew and hang out at Get Sporty, they discover that the store is haunted.
S4 Ep. 8 - Quad-Dentity Crisis
When the Quads each try to be someone they are not, they all learn a valuable lesson about being true to themselves.
S4 Ep. 7 - Wrestle-Mae-Nia
A misunderstanding almost causes the Quads to break-up Mae and Miles and wreck dude night where the boys are going to see Big Baby and the Three Masketeers wrestle!
S4 Ep. 6 - The Harper Quad-Jobbers
The Quads try to earn money for a pool so that their house can be the place everyone wants to hang out during Summer.
S4 Ep. 5 - Leader Of The Stack
When the Quads discover that Dicky is a cup stacking prodigy, they decide to get him into professional cup stacking tournaments and use his special talent for their own gain.