Nicky, Ricky, Dicky And Dawn - S3 Ep. 9

Episodes
S3 Ep. 9 - Ye Olde Hand Holde
When Dawn boasts she is more mature than the boys and is ready to go on a first date, it sparks a competition between the Quads.
S3 Ep. 8 - Tween Wolf
The Quads' eavesdropping threatens to ruin their annual boys vs. girls scare night campout because of a misunderstanding about going through 'The Change'.
S3 Ep. 7 - Ele-Funk In The Room
When Dawn and Mae have a falling out, Dawn forbids Nicky, Ricky, and Dicky from going to an upcoming concert with her, but the boys have other plans in mind.
S3 Ep. 6 - This Little Piggy Went To The Harpers
When The Quads kidnap a rival soccer team's pig mascot as a prank, they have to pass it off as Anne's surprise birthday present in order to not get caught forgetting her birthday.
S3 Ep. 5 - Quadsled
The Quads get on each other's nerves so much that they have trouble sleeping the night before an important bobsled race.
S3 Ep. 4 - The Great Mullet Caper
The Quads are judgmental when it comes to Tom and Anne's plans for the new cafe, but a wild adventure teaches them not to be so quick to judge.
S3 Ep. 3 - Keeping Up With The Quadashians
After binge watching their favorite reality TV show, the Quads decide their lives are every bit as 'reality TV' worthy, and decide to make a show of their own.