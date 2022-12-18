Nicky, Ricky, Dicky And Dawn - S3 Ep. 8

Episodes
S3 Ep. 8 - Tween Wolf
The Quads' eavesdropping threatens to ruin their annual boys vs. girls scare night campout because of a misunderstanding about going through 'The Change'.
S3 Ep. 7 - Ele-Funk In The Room
When Dawn and Mae have a falling out, Dawn forbids Nicky, Ricky, and Dicky from going to an upcoming concert with her, but the boys have other plans in mind.
S3 Ep. 6 - This Little Piggy Went To The Harpers
When The Quads kidnap a rival soccer team's pig mascot as a prank, they have to pass it off as Anne's surprise birthday present in order to not get caught forgetting her birthday.
S3 Ep. 5 - Quadsled
The Quads get on each other's nerves so much that they have trouble sleeping the night before an important bobsled race.
S3 Ep. 4 - The Great Mullet Caper
The Quads are judgmental when it comes to Tom and Anne's plans for the new cafe, but a wild adventure teaches them not to be so quick to judge.
S3 Ep. 3 - Keeping Up With The Quadashians
After binge watching their favorite reality TV show, the Quads decide their lives are every bit as 'reality TV' worthy, and decide to make a show of their own.
S3 Ep. 2 - Odd Quad Out
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky, and Dawn are sick of being lumped together as 'The Quads' until another set of quadruplets steals the spotlight from them, and makes them wonder if they are, all actually related.