Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky And Dawn - S3 Ep. 5
G | Kids

Expires: in 13 days

The Quads get on each other's nerves so much that they have trouble sleeping the night before an important bobsled race.

S3 Ep. 6 - This Little Piggy Went To The Harpers

When The Quads kidnap a rival soccer team's pig mascot as a prank, they have to pass it off as Anne's surprise birthday present in order to not get caught forgetting her birthday.

S3 Ep. 5 - Quadsled

S3 Ep. 4 - The Great Mullet Caper

The Quads are judgmental when it comes to Tom and Anne's plans for the new cafe, but a wild adventure teaches them not to be so quick to judge.

S3 Ep. 3 - Keeping Up With The Quadashians

After binge watching their favorite reality TV show, the Quads decide their lives are every bit as 'reality TV' worthy, and decide to make a show of their own.

S3 Ep. 2 - Odd Quad Out

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky, and Dawn are sick of being lumped together as 'The Quads' until another set of quadruplets steals the spotlight from them, and makes them wonder if they are, all actually related.

S3 Ep. 1 - Quad With A Blog

The Quads set out to save Get Sporty's Cafe after a popular food blogger's rave review of a neighboring cafe puts theirs in jeopardy!

Season 3