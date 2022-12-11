Nicky, Ricky, Dicky And Dawn - S3 Ep. 3

Episodes
S3 Ep. 4 - The Great Mullet Caper
The Quads are judgmental when it comes to Tom and Anne's plans for the new cafe, but a wild adventure teaches them not to be so quick to judge.
S3 Ep. 3 - Keeping Up With The Quadashians
After binge watching their favorite reality TV show, the Quads decide their lives are every bit as 'reality TV' worthy, and decide to make a show of their own.
S3 Ep. 2 - Odd Quad Out
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky, and Dawn are sick of being lumped together as 'The Quads' until another set of quadruplets steals the spotlight from them, and makes them wonder if they are, all actually related.